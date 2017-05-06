Newsboys Deliver Message To Rocket City
The Christian rock band Newsboys delivered a message of hope and love to their faithful crowd in the Rocket City Thursday at the Von Braun Center Arena. The legendary group performed for a near sellout crowd with lead singer Michael Tait strutting and roaring like a lion as he belted out the anthems, along with new standards from their latest catalog of songs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|antique airplane
|15 hr
|Tater Johnson
|2
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 1
|Paul
|12
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|May 1
|Paul
|1
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|Apr 30
|Pastor Purseisfull
|33
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Apr 30
|jcorvette72
|14
|alabama lottery
|Apr 30
|jcorvette72
|6
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC