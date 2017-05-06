Newsboys Deliver Message To Rocket City

Newsboys Deliver Message To Rocket City

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

The Christian rock band Newsboys delivered a message of hope and love to their faithful crowd in the Rocket City Thursday at the Von Braun Center Arena. The legendary group performed for a near sellout crowd with lead singer Michael Tait strutting and roaring like a lion as he belted out the anthems, along with new standards from their latest catalog of songs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
antique airplane 15 hr Tater Johnson 2
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) May 4 C Ellerbe 21
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) May 1 Paul 12
What is wrong with mo brooks May 1 Paul 1
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) Apr 30 Pastor Purseisfull 33
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Apr 30 jcorvette72 14
alabama lottery Apr 30 jcorvette72 6
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,627 • Total comments across all topics: 280,835,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC