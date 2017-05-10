New Smithsonian TV series tells space history like you've never heard it
Why does the American flag planted on the moon by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin seem to flutter? How could you let a $2.5 billion space telescope launch with a flawed mirror, and then how could you manage to fix it in space? How do you land a rover on Mars using less computer memory than a home microwave? It's all engineering, and there's no engineering like aerospace engineering. What we call "rocket science" is often "rocket engineering," and now the engineers, mathematicians, designers and technicians have a series of their own.
