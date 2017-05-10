New Smithsonian TV series tells space history like you've never heard it

New Smithsonian TV series tells space...

11 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Why does the American flag planted on the moon by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin seem to flutter? How could you let a $2.5 billion space telescope launch with a flawed mirror, and then how could you manage to fix it in space? How do you land a rover on Mars using less computer memory than a home microwave? It's all engineering, and there's no engineering like aerospace engineering. What we call "rocket science" is often "rocket engineering," and now the engineers, mathematicians, designers and technicians have a series of their own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Huntsville, AL

