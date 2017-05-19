Need a break from the heat? Blast of cooler air arrives next week

Temperatures sure have been hot lately! Take a look at the official daytime highs in Huntsville during the week of May 15-19: In comparison, the average high temperature for May 15-19 is 82 degrees; last week's temperatures were well above normal for mid-May, but were on the mark for mid-July. Once's Sunday's cold front exits the Valley, a much cooler and drier airmass will replace the sweltering conditions that are currently in place.

