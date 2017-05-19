Need a break from the heat? Blast of cooler air arrives next week
Temperatures sure have been hot lately! Take a look at the official daytime highs in Huntsville during the week of May 15-19: In comparison, the average high temperature for May 15-19 is 82 degrees; last week's temperatures were well above normal for mid-May, but were on the mark for mid-July. Once's Sunday's cold front exits the Valley, a much cooler and drier airmass will replace the sweltering conditions that are currently in place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|May 17
|Mike Kokizgon
|36
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 16
|Dex
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 15
|Democrat
|14
|antique airplane
|May 14
|Fish
|5
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|May 1
|Paul
|1
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Apr 30
|jcorvette72
|14
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC