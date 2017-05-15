NASA won't send astronauts on new rocket's 1st mission despite Trump's request

NASA will not be adding astronauts to the first launch aboard its Space Launch System rocket and Orion space capsule despite President Donald Trump's request that they do so "during my first term or, at worst, during my second term." The space agency said in a news release that adding two astronauts to the mission was possible but that the cost, time and risks were "too much in a project of this magnitude."

