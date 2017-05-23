Meet 'The Mars Generation': In Docume...

Meet 'The Mars Generation': In Documentary, It's Red Planet or Bust

A new featurette for the Netflix original documentary "The Mars Generation" - which explores the potential for today's teenagers to go to Mars in 20 years if humanity plays its cards right - highlights the legacy of Apollo in setting up aspirations for Mars. Clips from a famous John F. Kennedy speech in 1962 play over video of astronauts walking on the moon.

