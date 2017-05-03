Many state General Fund agencies face...

Many state General Fund agencies face cuts after committee restores roads money

34 min ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A Senate Committee today approved the state's $1.8 billion 2018 General Fund budget, but not before a north Alabama lawmaker made a change that represents a cut of more than 3 percent to many agencies. Sen. Paul Sanford, R-Huntsville, sponsored an amendment that restores to the Alabama Department of Transportation about $63.5 million a year that is currently pulled from the agency each year to support others in the General Fund.

