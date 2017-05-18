Man wanted for murder in Madison County fatal stabbing
Muriel L. King, 43, is charged with murder in the death of Twan Lanier Carter, 51, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to the report of a stabbing in the 100 block of Hammonds Road in Harvest at around 12:45 a.m. At the scene, they discovered Carter suffering from critical injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|May 17
|Mike Kokizgon
|36
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 16
|Dex
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 15
|Democrat
|14
|antique airplane
|May 14
|Fish
|5
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|May 1
|Paul
|1
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Apr 30
|jcorvette72
|14
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC