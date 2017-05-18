Man wanted for murder in Madison Coun...

Man wanted for murder in Madison County fatal stabbing

Saturday

Muriel L. King, 43, is charged with murder in the death of Twan Lanier Carter, 51, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to the report of a stabbing in the 100 block of Hammonds Road in Harvest at around 12:45 a.m. At the scene, they discovered Carter suffering from critical injuries.

