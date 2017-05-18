Man charged with Huntsville murder of...

Man charged with Huntsville murder of wife and child to be sent to mental health facility

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

A court appointed doctor found that Marc Stone is not competent to stand trial for the killing of his wife and child. Stephen Marc Stone is facing capital murder charges in the February 2013 killings of his wife, Krista Stone and their 7-year-old son, Zachary at their home on Chicamauga Trail in south Huntsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) Wed Mike Kokizgon 36
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) May 16 Dex 3
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) May 15 Democrat 14
antique airplane May 14 Fish 5
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) May 4 C Ellerbe 21
What is wrong with mo brooks May 1 Paul 1
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Apr 30 jcorvette72 14
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,978 • Total comments across all topics: 281,116,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC