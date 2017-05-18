Man charged with Huntsville murder of wife and child to be sent to mental health facility
A court appointed doctor found that Marc Stone is not competent to stand trial for the killing of his wife and child. Stephen Marc Stone is facing capital murder charges in the February 2013 killings of his wife, Krista Stone and their 7-year-old son, Zachary at their home on Chicamauga Trail in south Huntsville.
