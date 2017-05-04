Man accused of stealing Ditto Landing art piece arrested
Huntsville police say Joshua Tunstill, the man accused of stealing a $28,000 bronze arrowhead from Ditto Landing, has been arrested. A warrant was put out for Tunstill's arrest after pieces of the bronze arrowhead were found in a recycling plant in Moulton.
