Man accused of stealing Ditto Landing...

Man accused of stealing Ditto Landing art piece arrested

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Huntsville police say Joshua Tunstill, the man accused of stealing a $28,000 bronze arrowhead from Ditto Landing, has been arrested. A warrant was put out for Tunstill's arrest after pieces of the bronze arrowhead were found in a recycling plant in Moulton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) 23 hr C Ellerbe 21
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) May 1 Paul 12
What is wrong with mo brooks May 1 Paul 1
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) Apr 30 Pastor Purseisfull 33
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Apr 30 jcorvette72 14
alabama lottery Apr 30 jcorvette72 6
News Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A... Apr 23 ThomasA 16
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,929 • Total comments across all topics: 280,786,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC