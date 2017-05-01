Local party leaders say Mayor Battle has made a positive name for...
Last week, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle made some big news saying he will be vying for the governor's seat in 2018. The news swirled around social media and both sides of the aisle agree he's made a name for himself for what he's done in north Alabama.
