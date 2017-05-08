Kangaroo that bit 9-year-old girl wil...

Kangaroo that bit 9-year-old girl will remain at Alabama zoo

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Operators of a wild animal park in north Alabama where a kangaroo bit a 9-year-old girl say they will put up an additional barrier between the public and the animal's pen. But Erwin, the kangaroo, will remain at the park, they said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) 21 hr acts 2 38 1
antique airplane May 6 Tater Johnson 2
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) May 4 C Ellerbe 21
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) May 1 Paul 12
What is wrong with mo brooks May 1 Paul 1
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) Apr 30 Pastor Purseisfull 33
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Apr 30 jcorvette72 14
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,131 • Total comments across all topics: 280,879,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC