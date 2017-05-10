Kangaroo attack caught on camera

Kangaroo attack caught on camera

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

A 9-year-old girl is recovering after being bitten on the head by a kangaroo while visiting Harmony Park Safari in Huntsville, Alabama. Jennifer White happened to be recording her 9-year-old daughter Cheyenne's interaction with the animal when the attack happened Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
antique airplane Tue Ronald Donald Drake 3
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) May 8 acts 2 38 1
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) May 4 C Ellerbe 21
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) May 1 Paul 12
What is wrong with mo brooks May 1 Paul 1
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) Apr 30 Pastor Purseisfull 33
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Apr 30 jcorvette72 14
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,388 • Total comments across all topics: 280,918,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC