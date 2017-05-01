Jury selection begins in death penalt...

Jury selection begins in death penalty trial of Richard Burgin,...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Jury selection began today in the double-murder trial of Richard Burgin, who is accused of killing two elderly brothers working at a Huntsville church food bank in May 2013. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Burgin in the stabbing deaths of Terry and Anthony Jackson at West Huntsville United Methodist Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) 3 hr Paul 12
What is wrong with mo brooks 3 hr Paul 1
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) Sun Pastor Purseisfull 33
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Sun jcorvette72 14
alabama lottery Sun jcorvette72 6
Building Church on Slaughter Road Apr 21 Chester Molester 16
News Murder trial begins for 30-year-old Huntsville ... (Jul '09) Apr 18 oldfriend 9
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,026 • Total comments across all topics: 280,704,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC