Jury selection begins in death penalty trial of Richard Burgin,...
Jury selection began today in the double-murder trial of Richard Burgin, who is accused of killing two elderly brothers working at a Huntsville church food bank in May 2013. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Burgin in the stabbing deaths of Terry and Anthony Jackson at West Huntsville United Methodist Church.
