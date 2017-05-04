Jury hears grim details in Huntsville church double murder
The prosecution continued its double murder case against Richard Burgin, using witness testimony to recall a gory crime scene, suggest that a robbery may have taken place and outline the fatal injuries of Anthony and Terry Jackson. The Jackson brothers were fatally stabbed on May 21, 2013 at West Huntsville United Methodist Church while they were helping set up the church's weekly food bank.
