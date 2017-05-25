Judge: Stephen Stone mentally incompetent to stand trial in strangling deaths of wife, son
A Madison County Circuit Judge has committed Stephen Stone to the Alabama Department of Mental Health to regain competency to stand trial for killing his wife and young son. Based on written reports by doctors, psychologists and a forensic examiner, Judge Donna Pate ruled Stone, 37, of Huntsville, is mentally incompetent to assist in his defense during his death penalty trial, court records show.
