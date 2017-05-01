Huntsville standoff suspect jailed for shooting wife's leg
A Huntsville man accused of shooting his wife is in custody on a felony domestic-violence charge following a standoff with police that went on more than five hours. Demarcus Cawthorne, 39, is charged with first-degree domestic violence, a Class A felony that's punishable by up to life imprisonment.
