Huntsville standoff suspect jailed for shooting wife's leg

A Huntsville man accused of shooting his wife is in custody on a felony domestic-violence charge following a standoff with police that went on more than five hours. Demarcus Cawthorne, 39, is charged with first-degree domestic violence, a Class A felony that's punishable by up to life imprisonment.

