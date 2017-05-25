Huntsville ranked Alabama's 3rd largest city and growing
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that Huntsville's population is steadily growing. Huntsville beat out Mobile this year, which officially makes it the third largest city in Alabama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
