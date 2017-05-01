Huntsville police investigating morning shooting
Police were called around 8 a.m. to the parking lot of Brentwood Apartments near the intersection of Patton Road and Broyles Avenue. Police said the victim told them he was getting out of his vehicle and heard two gunshots, then noticed he had been shot in the leg.
