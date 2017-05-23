Huntsville police investigate a fatal wreck at Sparkman Drive and Knowledge Drive.
Police say the vehicles collided near the University of Alabama in Huntsville main entrance around Sparkman Drive and Knowledge Drive. It happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Four others went to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Japan 'leaning towards' buying Huntsvil...
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|8 hr
|Randy Marsh
|39
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 16
|Dex
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 15
|Democrat
|14
|antique airplane
|May 14
|Fish
|5
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|May 1
|Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC