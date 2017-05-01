Huntsville police in possible standof...

Huntsville police in possible standoff after shooting

13 hrs ago

Huntsville police are in a possible standoff with a man who barricaded himself inside a residence after a shooting Monday night. There is a heavy police presence at the Tara Garden Apartments near Old Madison Pike.

