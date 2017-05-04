Huntsville man hospitalized after run...

Huntsville man hospitalized after running into tree

A man lost control of his truck and hit a tree, blocking three lanes of traffic at Sparkman Drive and Brookline Drive A man lost control of his truck and hit a tree, blocking three lanes of traffic at Sparkman Drive and Brookline Drive Huntsville Police said a man driving a white pickup lost control and hit a tree on Sparkman Drive on Friday night. Officers told WAAY 31 the driver was trapped inside until emergency crews arrived to the scene.

Huntsville, AL

