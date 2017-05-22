Huntsville Fire & Rescue uses NARCAN ...

Huntsville Fire & Rescue uses NARCAN to save people from overdoses

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Emergency crews and law enforcement in Madison County are spending a lot of time responding to overdoses. Now, Huntsville firefighters can also bring help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: Japan 'leaning towards' buying Huntsvil... 15 hr Dennis Matthews 1
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) May 17 Mike Kokizgon 36
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) May 16 Dex 3
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) May 15 Democrat 14
antique airplane May 14 Fish 5
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) May 4 C Ellerbe 21
What is wrong with mo brooks May 1 Paul 1
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,521 • Total comments across all topics: 281,216,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC