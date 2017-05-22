Huntsville family searching for missi...

Huntsville family searching for missing Alzheimer's patient

A desperate search is on to find a 73-year-old missing Alzheimer's patient in north Huntsville. Police said the woman walked out her home, wandered outside, and now her family can't find her.

