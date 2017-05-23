Huntsville City Schools seeking a new...

Huntsville City Schools seeking a new location for its Launch Academy

Huntsville City Schools is working to find a permanent home for its students in the Launch Academy and hopes to do so by the end of the summer. After terminating the contract, Pinnacle sued the Huntsville school board for breach of contract after the board ended the contract early and without paying the $250,000 Pinnacle said they were owed.

