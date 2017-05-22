Habitat For Humanity of Madison County Celebrate construction of its 200th & 201st Home
Habitat for Humanity of Madison County celebrated the construction of its 200th and 201st home built from the ground up on Sunday, May 21, 2017. At both dedication services the homeowner family, house sponsors, members of the Habitat Board of Directors and staff, and volunteers who help build the home attended.
