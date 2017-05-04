Gulf South Conference softball end of year awards
The Gulf South Conference announced the 2017 Softball All-Conference awards on Wednesday, and The University of Alabama in Huntsville took home three of the four major awards with Les Stuedeman earning Coach of the Year honors, Kaitlyn Bannister being named the Player of the Year, and Tyler Harrison capturing the Pitcher of the Year accolade.
