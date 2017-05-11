Greyhound finds new location to conti...

Greyhound finds new location to continue operation in Huntsville

Thursday, the Huntsville City Council approved an agreement with Greyhound to operate out of the city's public transit building. The building was recently put up for sale or lease , sparking questions about Greyhound's future in Huntsville.

