Governor Ivey signs bill into law allowing faith based agencies to refuse same-sex couples
"They can obviously seek out an agency that is not faith based," said Amber James, the founder of New Beginnings Family Law in Huntsville. She said there are a number of non faith based adoption agencies across the country that are available to match couples.
