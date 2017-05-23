Google Fiber to make announcement abo...

Google Fiber to make announcement about Huntsville service

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

The conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. and will be attended by Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Google Fiber CEO Greg McCray and Huntsville Utilities leadership. A news release says the announcement will be "one of largest announcements in Huntsville to date."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) 3 hr Whitey Mann 37
News Report: Japan 'leaning towards' buying Huntsvil... 3 hr Child of God 3
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) May 16 Dex 3
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) May 15 Democrat 14
antique airplane May 14 Fish 5
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) May 4 C Ellerbe 21
What is wrong with mo brooks May 1 Paul 1
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,358 • Total comments across all topics: 281,226,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC