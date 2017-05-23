Google Fiber starts serving Huntsvill...

Google Fiber starts serving Huntsville customers today

13 hrs ago

This Google Fiber illustration shows a fiber optic cable, which consists of smaller glass filament cables that can send information at light speeds. Google Fiber starts offering its high-speed Internet, TV and telephone service in Huntsville today, the company said in a press conference.

