Google Fiber Rolls in Huntsville, Ala., Using Leased Fiber from a Municipal Network
Google Fiber pressed pause on its potential deployment plans in several cities last year, which garnered huge speculation about how the company might build out its network to deliver gigabit services in the future. Google Fiber said it was pursuing a "hybrid" tactic rather than only depending on the expensive and lengthy undertaking of laying fiber.
