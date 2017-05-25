Financial Viability of Muni Fiber Net...

Financial Viability of Muni Fiber Networks Assessed in New Paper

Google Fiber announced this week it is taking sign-ups for new gigabit customers in an area of Huntsville, Ala., and the service is being made available using leased fiber from a muni network. "As an enterprising city, Huntsville explored new ways to connect residents and small businesses and is building a municipal fiber network through Huntsville Utilities," the company says in a blog.

