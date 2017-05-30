Feds provide $1.2 million for Limestone's water service at GE Aviation plant

The Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority has received a $1.2 million grant that will be used to upgrade the size and capacity of a line to provide water to a GE Aviation plant being built in the Greenbrier area and other potential industries in the area, said the authority's CEO. Daryl Williamson, the authority's chief executive officer, said the rest of the money for the estimated $2.4 million project will come from proceeds of a bond issue earlier this year.

