Drought improves throughout the Tennessee Valley, but abnormally dry conditions continue
Drought conditions in the Valley have improved considerably since this summer, but abnormally dry conditions still prevail in much of northern Alabama. This is due to a rainfall deficit that continues to build since the start of 2017: Huntsville is about 2.65 inches below normal, and Muscle Shoals is 2.54 inches below normal.
