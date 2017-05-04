Drought improves throughout the Tenne...

Drought improves throughout the Tennessee Valley, but abnormally dry conditions continue

Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Drought conditions in the Valley have improved considerably since this summer, but abnormally dry conditions still prevail in much of northern Alabama. This is due to a rainfall deficit that continues to build since the start of 2017: Huntsville is about 2.65 inches below normal, and Muscle Shoals is 2.54 inches below normal.

Huntsville, AL

