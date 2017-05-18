Doctor: Stephen Marc Stone not compet...

Doctor: Stephen Marc Stone not competent to stand trial for capital murder

A court-appointed doctor says Stephen Marc Stone, the Huntsville man accused of killing his wife and child in 2013, is not competent to stand trial. Stone, 37, is charged with capital murder for the deaths of his wife and 7-year-old son.

