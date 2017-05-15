Details, renderings of new Constellat...

Details, renderings of new Constellation project in downtown Huntsville

10 hrs ago

Huntsville developer Scott McLain and partners met for a news conference this morning at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott to discuss the future of the old Heart of Huntsville Mall property on Memorial Parkway at Clinton Avenue. The project will feature nearly 1.5 million square feet of mixed-use offerings, including apartments, hotels, retail, office, and parking decks.

