Crews demolish home tied to notorious...

Crews demolish home tied to notorious Madison County "cell phone murders"

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

In September of 1996, the murders of four young men rocked the Huntsville area. Now, crews are tearing down the home where those notorious murders happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) Mon Paul 12
What is wrong with mo brooks Mon Paul 1
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) Apr 30 Pastor Purseisfull 33
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Apr 30 jcorvette72 14
alabama lottery Apr 30 jcorvette72 6
News Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A... Apr 23 ThomasA 16
Building Church on Slaughter Road Apr 21 Chester Molester 16
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,933 • Total comments across all topics: 280,745,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC