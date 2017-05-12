Contracts For May 12, 2017

Boeing Co., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a competitive cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for $58,582,957 with an estimated completion date of May 12, 2020, with no options for the Multi-Object Kill Vehicle technology risk reduction effort. This contract represents part of the Missile Defense Agency's technology risk reduction strategy to improve performance and reduce risk for MOKV advanced communications, engagement management, and the discriminating seeker.

