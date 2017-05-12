Contracts For May 12, 2017

Contracts For May 12, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: U.S. Department of Defense

Boeing Co., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a competitive cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for $58,582,957 with an estimated completion date of May 12, 2020, with no options for the Multi-Object Kill Vehicle technology risk reduction effort. This contract represents part of the Missile Defense Agency's technology risk reduction strategy to improve performance and reduce risk for MOKV advanced communications, engagement management, and the discriminating seeker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
antique airplane May 9 Ronald Donald Drake 3
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) May 8 acts 2 38 1
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) May 4 C Ellerbe 21
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) May 1 Paul 12
What is wrong with mo brooks May 1 Paul 1
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) Apr 30 Pastor Purseisfull 33
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Apr 30 jcorvette72 14
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,131 • Total comments across all topics: 280,964,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC