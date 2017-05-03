Committee approves redistricting plan; 2 lawmakers representing Limestone affected
An Alabama House committee approved new legislative districts Tuesday over the objections of black Democrats, who complained the GOP-drawn plan furthers racial gerrymandering in favor of conservative Republican dominance and fails to remedy problems found by the court. Alabama lawmakers must redraw district lines before the 2018 elections after a three-judge panel ruled in January that the GOP-controlled Legislature improperly made race a predominant factor when drawing boundaries.
