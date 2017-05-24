Coming Soon: Madison's new cinema and other developments around the city
Economic development continues in Madison and soon you will be seeing the fruit of the labor, Mayor Paul Finley said Wednesday. The big project on everyone's minds: the movie theater, Cineplanet 15. It is located down Hughes Road just beyond the 72 intersection, and it is nearly ready for its debut.
