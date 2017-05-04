Christian Abortion Doctor Risks Safety to Keep Reproductive Healthcare in the South

Protesters had just begun to congregate in front of the Alabama Women's Center on a cool, sunny morning in late March when Dr. Willie Parker pulled up to the clinic. The turn signal in his gold Mini Cooper clicked like a metronome as he pulled into the nearly empty parking lot, making sure he took a spot in the row farthest away from those who had come to plead with the abortion providers and women seeking their care to have a change of heart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.