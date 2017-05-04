Campus No. 805 recognized for renovating old Huntsville school buildings
This award is given to businesses that adapt and repurpose older buildings In this case, Campus No. 805 was recognized for the transition of the old Butler High School and Stone Middle School campuses, which now house breweries and restaurants.
