CAFB retires service dog
Maj. Shawn Redmond presents Military Working Dog Rex and his handler Senior Airman Kyle Jacob with his badge during Rex's retirement ceremony at Columbus Air Force Base on Wednesday. Photo by: Deanna Robinson/Dispatch Staff Col.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Mike Kokizgon
|36
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 16
|Dex
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 15
|Democrat
|14
|antique airplane
|May 14
|Fish
|5
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|May 1
|Paul
|1
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Apr 30
|jcorvette72
|14
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC