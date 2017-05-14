Alabama's U.S. Senate candidate field...

Alabama's U.S. Senate candidate field will be set this week, race expected to heat up quickly

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Qualifying for candidates to run in the special election for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Jeff Sessions ends Wednesday, and in what is expected to be a crowded field, four candidates will stand out, says WHNT News 19 political analyst Jess Brown. Brown expects two other candidates to announce their Senate bids this week, Huntsville-area U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks and Anniston-based Alabama Sen. Del Marsh, the president of the state Senate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) 7 hr Democrat 14
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) 15 hr Steve 2
antique airplane 15 hr Fish 5
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) May 4 C Ellerbe 21
What is wrong with mo brooks May 1 Paul 1
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) Apr 30 Pastor Purseisfull 33
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Apr 30 jcorvette72 14
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,197 • Total comments across all topics: 281,029,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC