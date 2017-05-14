Alabama's U.S. Senate candidate field will be set this week, race expected to heat up quickly

Qualifying for candidates to run in the special election for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Jeff Sessions ends Wednesday, and in what is expected to be a crowded field, four candidates will stand out, says WHNT News 19 political analyst Jess Brown. Brown expects two other candidates to announce their Senate bids this week, Huntsville-area U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks and Anniston-based Alabama Sen. Del Marsh, the president of the state Senate.

