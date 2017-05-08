Aerojet Rocketdyne gifts $1 million e...

Aerojet Rocketdyne gifts $1 million endowment to UAH

14 hrs ago

Aerojet Rocketdyne will continue to invest in Huntsville by funding a $1 million endowment to establish the Aerojet Rocketdyne Chair in Space Science at UAH. Aerojet CEO and President Eileen Drake announced the news this morning at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber.

