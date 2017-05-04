Aerojet CEO to speak at UAH after 800 new jobs announcement in Huntsville
The leader of Aerojet Rocketdyne will speak Sunday at UAH's spring commencement and receive an honorary Doctor of Science degree during the ceremony. Eileen P. Drake, CEO, president and director of Aerojet Rocketdyne, will deliver the address at the graduation, which begins at 2 p.m. in the Von Braun Center Propst Arena in downtown Huntsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|Thu
|C Ellerbe
|21
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 1
|Paul
|12
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|May 1
|Paul
|1
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|Apr 30
|Pastor Purseisfull
|33
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Apr 30
|jcorvette72
|14
|alabama lottery
|Apr 30
|jcorvette72
|6
|Shopping center planned for lot near Redstone A...
|Apr 23
|ThomasA
|16
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC