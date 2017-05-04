Aerojet CEO to speak at UAH after 800 new jobs announcement in Huntsville

The leader of Aerojet Rocketdyne will speak Sunday at UAH's spring commencement and receive an honorary Doctor of Science degree during the ceremony. Eileen P. Drake, CEO, president and director of Aerojet Rocketdyne, will deliver the address at the graduation, which begins at 2 p.m. in the Von Braun Center Propst Arena in downtown Huntsville.

