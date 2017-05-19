AECOM's URS arm wins potential $264M NASA facility services contract
The URS Federal Services business of AECOM has won a potential eight-and-a-half year, $263.9 million contract to help operate and maintain facilities at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala. Work under the initial base year will start July 1 and take place through June 30, 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Technology.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|May 17
|Mike Kokizgon
|36
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 16
|Dex
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 15
|Democrat
|14
|antique airplane
|May 14
|Fish
|5
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|May 1
|Paul
|1
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Apr 30
|jcorvette72
|14
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC