AECOM's URS arm wins potential $264M NASA facility services contract


The URS Federal Services business of AECOM has won a potential eight-and-a-half year, $263.9 million contract to help operate and maintain facilities at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala. Work under the initial base year will start July 1 and take place through June 30, 2018.

