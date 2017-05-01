Advanced Armament Corp Intros New Hal...

Advanced Armament Corp Intros New Halcyon Modular Silencer

AAC set out on a mission to create a dual silencer solution that outperforms the competition. Featuring the same tool-less design as the Ti-Rant 9M & Ti-Rant 45M, the Halcyon can be easily disassembled and/or re-configured as a full-size or compact silencer in seconds.

