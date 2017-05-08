9th annual National Cyber Security Summit coming to Huntsville
The National Cyber Security Summit is the preeminent event for cyber training, education and workforce development aimed at protecting our nation's infrastructure from the ever-evolving cyber threat. The summit has been attracting thousands since its inception in 2008.
