5th Annual David McKnnan Memorial Run will take place next week
David McKannan was an avid runner, loving father, husband and brother who sadly lost his battle with ALS in 2012. Next Saturday, runners can honor his memory by coming out and participating in the 5th annual David McKannan Memorial 5K and Fun Run.
